2025 World Championships: NSC boss reacts to Amusan’s criticism over sports kits

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has dismissed claims that the sports kits supplied to Nigerian athletes at the ongoing international championships were inferior.

Tobi Amusan, former world champion and women’s 100m hurdles record holder, had criticised Nigerian authorities over the kits provided for herself and other athletes representing the country at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

Few hours to the kick-off of the championships, Amusan expressed deep concerns over what she perceived as unprofessionalism and a lack of coordination within the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

In a video shared on her Snapchat, Amusan said, unlike other countries that provide their contingents with kits in suitcases, the Nigerian government hands them their own kits in nylon bags with little or nothing significant in them.

She complained about the quality of the competition gear and highlighted that despite officials collecting shoe sizes, no shoes were included in the kit bags.

However, the AFN dismissed Amusan’s claims that athletes were handed poor-quality kits for the championships, insisting that Team Nigeria is fully equipped and ready for the ongoing 20th World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

In a statement on Saturday, AFN President Tonobok Okowa described the allegations as exaggerated and distracting, affirming that Nigerian athletes have received all necessary provisions.

According to him, the federation had provided the full complement of kits in line with the arrangement with Hiracer, a global sportswear company sponsoring athletes from 20 countries at the Tokyo championships.

He also spoke on team accommodations, stating that Nigerian athletes are lodged in one of Tokyo’s top hotels with quality meals and sufficient security.

He emphasized that the athletes have no cause for complaint.

Reacting in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Dikko said the kits procured through HiRacer were of the same quality used by athletes from other countries, stressing that the controversy was unnecessary.

“The kits are not inferior. I thought the AFN should have been praised for quickly getting the transaction with HiRacer,” he said.

The sports administrator explained that the uproar may have arisen from the packaging and distribution method rather than the quality of the items.

“If you look at other countries, they are also using similar kits from HiRacer. It is just probably about the packaging because it was not put in a box or bought in bulk like others are doing,” he noted.

Dikko stated that Amusan, who had raised concerns about the kits, said her grievance was likely tied to presentation and delivery.

“Probably she has an issue with the packaging, the quantity, yes. But the Athletics Federation of Nigeria has already explained that they are providing the kits in bits and pieces, so it shouldn’t really be an issue,” he stated.

He added that the procurement arrangement with HiRacer included bonuses and incentives for athletes who excel in their events.

He added, “The athletes have been using the same kits, and those kits are comparable in quality to what any other athlete is using. That is the situation with the kits.”

The NSC’s defence comes at a time when calls for greater transparency in sports management are growing, with athletes and stakeholders urging administrators to prioritise preparation and welfare ahead of international events.

