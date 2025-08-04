2025 WASSCE: Only 38.32% of candidates passed English, Maths – WAEC

Out of the 1,969,313 candidates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), only 754,545 candidates, representing 38.32%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in the newly released results.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,973,365 candidates from 23,554 recognised secondary schools across Nigeria registered for the examination. Out of these, 1,969,313 candidates actually sat for the examination.

Notably, the examination was not limited to Nigeria, as candidates from schools in Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, and Equatorial Guinea, where the Nigerian curriculum is used, also participated.

The Head of Nigeria National Office, WAEC, Dr Amos Dangut, made this known at a press briefing on Monday, where he stated that the Council withheld the results of 192,089 candidates, representing 9.75% of the total number of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Breakdown of Results

Total Candidates: 1,969,313

Candidates with credits in 5 subjects (including English and Maths): 754,545 (38.32%)

Male Candidates: 347,192 (46.01%)

Female Candidates: 407,353 (53.99%)

Meanwhile, Dangut explained that in comparison with the previous year’s results, there has been a 33.8% decrease in performance.

In the 2024 WASSCE, 72.12% of candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

This year’s results show a significant decline in performance, with only 38.32% of candidates achieving the same feat.

More so, Dangut disclosed that the results of 192,089 candidates, representing 9.75% of the total number of candidates who sat for WASSCE for school candidates, were withheld due to various reported cases of examination malpractice.

The results, Dangut said, were withheld due to increased use of cell phones in the examination hall despite the existing ban and organised cheating in some schools, among others.

According to him: “All cases are being investigated and reports will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration and final decisions; Affected candidates will be communicated through their various schools; and Candidates can now call for redress of their malpractice cases if they so wish.”

Reiterating WAEC’s stance on examination malpractice, Dangut said: “The Council will continue to sanction all cases of examination malpractice. Schools, supervisors, teachers, and candidates perpetrating this evil are not helping the educational system. WAEC is calling for all hands to be on deck to sanitise the system.”

The WAEC boss urged candidates to access processed results within 12 hours

He said: “WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 results are being uploaded on the results website. Candidates should, after checking the result online, apply for their Digital certificate, which will be released forty-eight (48) hours thereafter.

“Candidates who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council can access their results on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org, within the next twelve hours. Copies of the Result Listing will be sent to schools shortly.

“I need not restate the fact that the results of candidates who are sponsored by States indebted to the Council will not be released now until payment is made.

“We appeal to the concerned to do the needful to enable the affected schools/candidates to access their results.

“The Result Checker PIN and Serial Number required by candidates to check their results online are contained on the Candidate’s Smart Identity Card issued and used during the conduct of the examination.

“Hard copies of certificates of candidates whose results have been fully processed and released will be ready within the next 90 days, counting from today.”

Dangut also highlighted significant improvements in the conduct of WASSCE for special needs candidates.

According to him, “A significant highlight of the examination is the participation of candidates with special needs.

“A total of 12,178 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination. This includes: Visually Challenged, 112 candidates who are blind or have visual impairments; Hearing Impaired: 615 candidates who are deaf or hard of hearing; and Spastic cum Mentally Challenged: 52 candidates with physical and intellectual disabilities.”

