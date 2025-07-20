2025 WASSCE not cancelled – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has described as fake and fictitious a statement credited to the Federal Ministry of Education that this year’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) has been cancelled, Vanguard is reporting.

Speaking in a chat with the newspaper, the Public Relations Officer, Moyo Adesina, said the statement was not only fictitious, but a figment of the imagination of the purveyors of such a news item.

The spokesperson of the exam body said the marking of the exam scripts were being concluded and the results would be made public soon.

Adesina added that the exam body would come out with a full statement on the matter later today.

She called on the public to disregard the news item.

Vanguard.

