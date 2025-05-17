2025 UTME: The Companion, MUSWEN hail Oloyede for admitting error 

Tajudeen Balogun

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the profession, and the Muslim Ummah of the South West of Nigeria, the umbrella organisation for all Muslim groups and associations in the South West geopolitical zone, have expressed solidarity and commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, for admitting error in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Prof. Oloyede on Wednesday admitted irregularities in some aspects of the JAMB-conducted UTME during a press conference he addressed in Abuja.

He had quickly fast forwarded JAMB’s usual annual review of the examination processes in response to the outcry of parents and guardians on the poor performance released by the agency.

The Companion in a letter addressed to Prof. Oloyede and signed by its National Amir (President) on Friday said it found JAMB’s swift response very commendable.

The letter reads in part: “We consider it particularly gratifying to note that the evaluation involved external and independent experts who detected glitches and isolated them in a transparent manner to exemplify world’s best practices and standard.

“Furthermore, and in a rare display of courage and commitment to excellence in public service, you openly admitted the technical error, pointing out the centres, the numbers and the candidates affected. You also took full responsibility with a public apology and went further to take remedial steps to give the affected candidates an opportunity to re-write the exams.

“This is an uncommon demonstration of exemplary leadership. It is a strong commitment to integrity, honesty, accountability, transparency and compassion found in true Servant Leaders. We remain proud of you and stand with you in this struggle to enhance academic excellence. We pray to Allah to increase His guidance and protection on you.”

On its own, MUSWEN in a press statement signed on Friday by its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and Executive Secretary, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahya, expressed solidarity with Prof. Oloyede for acknowledging technical hitches that affected some segments of the 2025 UTME.

MUSWEN indicated that while it acknowledged the genuine concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders over the disruptions caused by the computer network glitches during the examinations, it strongly cautioned against any rush to “impugn the integrity or commitment of the current JAMB leadership”.

The organisation recalled that Prof. Oloyede has, over the years, distinguished himself as a man of immense capacity, transparency, and accountability.

MUSWEN restated: “Since assuming office, he has restored confidence in the examination body, improved institutional efficiency, returned billions of naira to the national treasury, and embraced technology as a tool for sanitising the conduct of public examinations.”

It therefore urged all stakeholders, especially the media, civil society, and policymakers, to avoid playing into the hands of cynics and detractors who see every temporary setback as an opportunity to undermine institutions and find scapegoats among public servants.

MUSWEN added: “In the spirit of justice and fairness, we call for calm, constructive engagement, and systemic support for JAMB to continue on its path of reform.

“Prof. Oloyede deserves commendation, not condemnation.

“The glitches, though regrettable, do not define his track record – they merely remind us of the continuous work needed in building resilient institutions in our country.”

It prayed to Allah to continue to guide, protect, and strengthen all public servants working conscientiously for the betterment of the country.

Recall that not less than 75 percent, out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination in April, scored below 200.

The woeful results sparked public uproar, forcing JAMB to fast track its usual review exercise, hence the admittance of error by the agency’s Registrar on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 during a press conference in Abuja.

