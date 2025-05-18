2025 UTME: MAPOLY commends JAMB Registrar for demonstrating courage

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede for demonstration of rare courage and responsible leadership over the lapses, experienced in 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

This was contained in a letter sent to the JAMB Registrar and signed by the institution’s Rector, Arc Adekoyejo Jolaoso.

The letter pointed out that in a time when leadership is often tested by silence or deflection, Prof. Oloyede’s “forthrightness in accepting responsibility, not only for the actions of your team but also for the shortcomings of external vendors engaged by the Board, stands out as a sterling example of accountability, integrity, and moral courage”.

MAPOLY stressed that the recent act by the JAMB boss has further reinforced the high regard in which he held across the Nigerian educational landscape and beyond.

The letter read in part: “We are well aware of the complexity and scale of organizing such a nationwide examination annually, with millions of candidates and thousands of test centres involved. The fact that you have continuously raised the standards of transparency and efficiency in the conduct of the UTME since your assumption of office is nothing short of commendable. Your efforts have undoubtedly restored and sustained public trust in the integrity of Nigeria’s admission process.

“It is our belief that genuine leadership is not defined by perfection, but by the willingness to acknowledge imperfections and act decisively to address them. Your recent statements not only reflect that belief but also provide a model of leadership worth emulating across the public and private sectors”.

Arc Jolaoso affirmed MAPOLY’s unwavering support and partnership as JAMB’s Registrar continues to reform and strengthen the operations of the agency, adding that as a stakeholder institution, it remains committed to upholding the values of academic excellence and institutional integrity that Prof. Oloyede “so admirably represents”.

“May your efforts continue to yield positive outcomes for the future of Nigeria’s education, and may you find renewed strength and wisdom in your ongoing service to the nation” Arc Jolaoso prayed

The institution reiterated its assurances, regarding highest esteem and solidarity for the former University of Ilorin Vice Chancellor.

