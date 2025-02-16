2025 UTME: JAMB warns candidates against desperate selection of exam towns

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has warned candidates sitting for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination against “desperately selecting examination towns.”

Spokesperson for the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Benjamin emphasised that the board does not select towns for candidates taking the examination or the optional mock examination.

He said the clarification was particularly important as 90 percent of the available spaces for the optional mock exercise across the country had been filled, leaving only few states with available slots.

“JAMB has observed unusual preferences among candidates regarding their choice of examination towns, likely in an effort to participate in the optional mock examination.

“This notice aims to advise candidates against desperately selecting examination towns, only to later accuse the Board of assigning them to towns that are far from their residences, towns, or states.

“The only states with remaining slots for the optional mock examination are Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

“Candidates interested in taking the mock examination in these states are encouraged to select their examination towns accordingly,” he said.

Benjamin stressed that while candidates have the right to choose their preferred examination towns, they must consider the implications of their choices.

According to him, some candidates may select towns that are quite distant, potentially outside their home state and the Board should not be held responsible for such decisions.

“The Board allocates mock examination spaces for candidates to select based on the availability of mock examination centres, and once a town’s capacity is reached, it will no longer be available for selection.

“The Board does not want to be overstressed, as the mock examination is only meant to give deserving candidates the opportunity to experience the CBT environment and enable the Board to test its facilities.

“Candidates are encouraged to choose their examination towns consciously with travel logistics and convenience in mind, ensuring a

