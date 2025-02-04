2025 UTME: JAMB suspends two centres over breach of security measures

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum CBT Centre 2 in Yobe State and the CBT Centre, Otukpo, Benue State, for a period of 14 days, effective Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The board made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin said, “This suspension follows a significant procedural breach that jeopardises the security measures implemented to prevent infractions and to ensure the integrity of the information provided to the board in case of any contestation.”

The statement advised candidates to manually fill in their details before uploading them to the registration portal.

“The template containing these details must also be uploaded as evidence of their choices and the information provided. It is concerning that some centres, despite being fully briefed on the implications of failing to adhere to these guidelines, have chosen to disregard them by submitting blank copies of the registration template in a misguided effort to increase candidate submissions.

“This suspension serves as a stern warning to any centres considering similar actions. Any centre found uploading blank templates in the future will face cancellation and will be barred from participating in the board’s activities.

Also Read:

“The 2025 UTME registration began on Monday, February 3, 2025, and will conclude on March 8, 2025. CBT centres are strongly advised to ensure that all templates are filled out clearly and accurately before uploading,” it added.

Post Views: 8