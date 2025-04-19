2025 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print examination Notification Slips

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has directed candidates for its 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to print their Notification Slips, which contain vital information, regarding their exam details.

This was contained in a statement signed by the JAMB Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Saturday.

UTME is set to commence on Thursday, April 24, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled date of Friday, April 25, 2025.

This adjustment, the statement indicated, has been made to accommodate essential commitments by the Board and its partner agencies.

According to him, the Notification Slip will include: Examination date; Venue (centre); Time; Other essential details necessary for successfully sitting for the examination

Benjamin said candidates are encouraged to print their Notification Slips starting today, Saturday, April 19, 2025, adding that this will provide ample time for logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns.

JAMB spokesperson explained the printing proces, include: Printing of Notification Slip: Visit www.jamb.gov.ng; Click on “2025 UTME Slip Printing.” Enter your registration number and click on “Print Examination Slip.”

Benjamin added that it is strongly advised that candidates print their slips and familiarize themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days before the examination date. This preparation will help ensure a smooth experience on exam day.

He reiterated that, the 2025 UTME will begin on Thursday, April 24, 2025, adding that the candidates are advised to print their Examination Notification Slips at least a day before the exam to confirm their examination dates and locations, making it easier to access their centres on the day of the examination.

Benjamin disclosed candidates will be assigned to centres within their chosen examination towns, affirming that no candidate will be placed in a centre outside their selected town.

