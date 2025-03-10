2025 UTME: JAMB closes registration as over 2m candidates registered

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has closed registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A total of 2,030,627 candidates completed their registration, allowing them to participate in the UTME scheduled for April 25, 2025.

Recall that JAMB recently informed that the registration process, which began on February 3, 2025, would end on March 8, 2025, adding that unlike in the past, there would be no extension.

In its Monday weekly bulletin, JAMB revealed that with the closure of the UTME registration, preparations for the annual examination are now in full swing.

This number excludes the candidates registered for examination at foreign centers.

Additionally, 200,115 candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for April 5, 2025. Among these, 630 candidates have registered for the trial mock examination, which will also occur on the same date.

The bulletin read in part: “This year, the Board has implemented several innovative measures to deter cheating and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

“These measures have already led to multiple arrests of candidates attempting to use forged A-level results for admission, highlighting the effectiveness of the new system designed to detect such fraud.

“Candidates are strongly advised to adhere to the examination rules and regulations and refrain from any dishonest practices during the examination.“

