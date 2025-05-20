2025 UTME: Group salutes Oloyede’s virtues, courage 

Centre for Islamic Propagation in Africa has eulogised and expressed support for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, over the good leadership and virtues he demonstrated on the challenges that emanated from this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

CIPA made the expression in a letter addressed to the JAMB boss and signed by its Amir, (President) Ustaadh Uthman Abdul Quadr.

The group noted that Prof Oloyede’s unprecedented track record and leadership virtues have transformed many systems, including JAMB.

It cautioned that the unforeseen technical hitch that occurred during the recent UTME did not call for condemnation.

The statement reads in part: “Indeed, the country should not only commend Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, an hero of repute and goal getter, for his bravery in taking responsibility on behalf of his team over the technical glitches witnessed during the 2025 UTME but see it as hall mark and road map for nation’s leaders to emulate. More importantly, this ugly situation is a pointer and as well led credence to the fact that there is still need for education industry to be well funded and prioritized in governance.

“Also, rescheduling of the affected candidates from 157 centres is a welcome development and proactive measures that again deserves commendation. For our country to continue to be a role model and giant of Africa, we need to join hands with JAMB in ensuring successful entrance examination into Tertiary institutions.

“We wish to encourage the JAMB Registrar never to be perturbed, relented but to continue his unwavering commitment through innovations to upholding the integrity of JAMB”.

