2025: Tantita committed to realising 2.06m bpd — MD

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has expressed its commitment to the realisation of the 2.06 million barrels per day vision of President Bola Tinubu in 2025 says its Managing Director, Chief Kestin Pondi.

He disclosed this on Friday at the inauguration of the newly built Ugborikoko Divisional Police Headquarters and Operational Vehicles.

The inauguration was done in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Pondi said that the nation’s crude oil production output at present hovered within the neighbourhood of two million bpd without adding condensate.

He urged all the relevant stakeholders to work together to improve the utilisation of the current infrastructure.

He said: “Since our contract commenced in August 2022, Nigeria has witnessed an astonishing rise in oil and gas productivity.

“This is a testament to the improvement in productivity that better security can guarantee for any nation and every sector of the economy.

“In 2022, when we came on the scene, Nigeria’s oil production was limited to just under 700,000 barrels per day.

“Today we are celebrating 1.7 million bpd (without adding condensates), an improvement of well over one million bpd.

“Tantita is also committed to Mr President’s vision of 2.06 million bpd by 2025 and four million bpd by 2030.”

Speaking on the ultra-modern police building, Pondi acknowledged the importance of peace and security in the development of any society.

He noted that the Nigeria Police was the first line of defence in preserving peace in the country.

He said: “This occasion is not merely the unveiling of a new building for the police, but a celebration of our shared commitment to safety, security, and community development.

“Our decision to rebuild this police station is a mark of our commitment to rebuild the peace in Warri and improve the security of life and property for all residents in Warri, Effurun, and its environs.

“I want to take a moment to celebrate the men and women of the Nigeria Police Force who are the unsung heroes of our security.

“They are the reasons why we chose to invest in this important project, to give back to the community, and to support the tireless men and women who work daily to keep our neighbourhoods safe and secure.”

The Managing Director said that TSSNL, as a community-based private security company, understood the plight of their communities.

He also said that the company shared the desire of the society for improved security as a pre-condition for investment.

Pondi said that the decision to rebuild the Ugborikoko Divisional Police Station was borne out of a recognition that security infrastructure matters, where a secured and decent work environment boosts morale and enhances operational effectiveness, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rebuilt Ugborikoko Divisional Police Headquarters comprises a newly built and fully equipped police station, a newly constructed Quarter Guard post, and a dedicated generator house.

It also has a fully equipped conference room and interrogation room gadgets, drain system, reconstructed police hall, and is provided with two Hilux vehicles.

It has a 30 KVA soundproof generator and a 30 KVA solar system, CCTV cameras and computer system, among others.

In his remark, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State commended Tantita for the gesture.

The governor was represented by Dr. Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government.

Oborevwori said: “Tantita has the DNA of the enterprise of the future.

“The DNA enterprise of the future talks about genuine Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and this is a remarkable CSR.

“You have been in the forefront of community development, we are not unaware of the numerous drains and roads you have done in numerous communities unrelated to your business.

“You are not just a company that chases profit, you are a company that wishes your neighbours as good as yourself, you run an all inclusive programme that makes the environment a better place to live.”

The governor urged the Tantita to extend its generosity to other parts of the state.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, thanked Tantita for the project.

He was represented by Salman-Dogo Garba, AIG, Zone 5.

Egbetokun said that the donation did not only reflect commitment of police to the well-being of the community, but a deep trust in the role they played in maintaining peace, law, and order.

“The decision to build the Police station is a mark of Tantita’s commitment to rebuild the peace in Warri and improve the security of lives and properties for all residents in Warri, Effurun and environs,” he said.

The event also witnessed the cutting of tapes and presentation of awards to the Chairman of TSSNL, Dr. Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, Chief Pondi, and others.

In attendance were the king of Uvwie Kingdom, Emmanuel Sideso; representative of the Olu of Warri, Chief Rowland Oritsejafor; and staff and management team of Tantita. among others.

