2025 Pride Women Conference: Empowering women to triumph

The 9th Pride Women Conference is scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s theme: “Overwhelmed? Can’t Go On? Skills for Coping and Triumphing,” is to equip women with tools to navigate life’s challenges.​

A Timely Theme

This year’s theme speaks directly to the silent struggles many women face—juggling careers, family responsibilities, health, relationships, and personal growth. The conference seeks to break the silence and provide practical tools, emotional support, and empowering strategies to help women not just survive but thrive. Attendees will walk away equipped with resilience-building techniques, refreshed mindsets, and the confidence to confront life’s challenges head-on.

Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe, the visionary Convener of the Pride Women Conference, continues to drive the event’s mission of empowerment and community.

Also Read:

The event will be chaired by Toun Okewale Sonaiya – Co-Founder and CEO of Women Radio Nigeria. Sonaiya is an influential media personality dedicated to amplifying women’s voices and issues that matter to them.

Distinguished Speakers and Facilitators

The conference brings together an inspiring lineup of thought leaders, professionals, and changemakers from diverse fields—each one with a story and set of skills to share.

Ajibola Hassan-Odukale – A dynamic entrepreneur and advocate, she heads Inspirational Kitchens, Design and More and runs a nonprofit, God’s Home for Women Foundation that provides shelter and support for abused and displaced women, bridging the gap between comfort and empowerment.

Anthonia Bisola Otunla – A mental health clinician, researcher, and consultant dedicated to reshaping how we approach emotional wellness in our communities.

Ayodele Alabi – A seasoned corporate affairs professional, engaging compère, and creative storyteller who inspires with her journey and authenticity.

Chinonyerem Opara – A seasoned marketing and sales professional who applies strategic thinking and drives innovation to deliver impactful results.

Ifeyinwa (Ify) Okafor – A wholeness coach and IT professional who combines tech savvy with family life coaching to help women pursue balanced and fulfilling lives.

Jennifer D. Daniel – The founder of SASIE.org, she supports African women in the tech space with mentorship, training, and resources for entrepreneurial success. Josephine Ehimen – The founder/CEO of Nett Pharmacy is dedicated to ensuring health and wellness in the community is the core of the practice.

Oluwarantimi Adebiyi-Olafusi – A retail expert and leader with more than a decade in the beauty industry, she places great emphasis on self-care.

Omawumi Ogbe – As the Managing Partner at GLG Communications and President of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria, she is a force in the media and wellness space, championing the mental and emotional wellbeing of women.

Patience Akande – A passionate educator who advocates for transformative learning experiences and lifelong education, particularly for persons with learning difficulties.

Uche Ajene – Founder and Managing Director of Stephanie John and Associates, she brings expertise in strategic communications and leadership development.

Panel discussions will be moderated by distinguished women: Uri Ngozichukwu, Nneka Ezeani, and Ndidi Edeoghon, bringing their wealth experience, including their long-standing affiliation with the Pride Women Conference, to advance emotional wellbeing.

What to Expect

The 2025 edition of the conference is more than a speaking event—it’s a safe, interactive space where women come together to share, learn, and grow. From real-life stories to practical skill-building insights, delegates will explore topics such as managing stress, navigating difficult transitions, building self-worth, and finding clarity in chaos.

Participants will also have opportunities to network, connect with mentors, and build relationships with other women walking similar paths. The goal is not just to cope but to triumph—with grace, strength, and support.

Registration

Whether you’re a professional looking for clarity, a caregiver in need of renewal, or a woman seeking purpose, this is your invitation to pause, reflect, and grow.

Visit www.prideconference.org to register and get more information. Seats are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Come as you are. Leave stronger.

Post Views: 14