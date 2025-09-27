2025 Olomouc Festival: Ooni ends seclusion + Photos

The ancient city of Ile-Ife came alive on Friday night as the Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, ended his seven-day seclusion, marking a significant moment in the ongoing 2025 Olojo Festival.

Emerging from his private spiritual retreat, the Ooni of Ife and Arole Oodua offered heartfelt prayers for Nigerians across all walks of life.

The seclusion, a core part of the Olojo Festival, is a period when the Ooni withdraws from the public eye to commune with the ancestors, cleanse the land spiritually, and intercede on behalf of his people.

It is believed that during this sacred time, he petitions divine forces for peace, prosperity, and protection for the Yoruba people and the nation at large.

While addressing the crowd that had gathered to welcome him back, Oba Ogunwusi prayed for Nigerians, families, widows, political leaders, and communities battling hardship.

He emphasised that his days in isolation were dedicated to intense supplication for the unity and progress of the country.

He said: “I have just left my seclusion.

“I am always happy to be there, and while inside, I prayed for the well-being of Nigerians.

“I prayed for families, for widows, for our leaders, and for everyone seeking divine help.

“Now, as I return to the people, I extend those same prayers openly.”

Ogunwusi’s emergence was greeted with jubilation by residents, tourists, and dignitaries who had trooped into Ile-Ife ahead of the festival’s grand ceremonies.

For many, his prayers serve as reassurance at a time when Nigerians face economic and social challenges.

The 2025 Olojo Festival, tagged: “Cultural Rebirth,” began on September 25 with traditional games, a cultural talent hunt, and a colloquium.

September 26 coincided with the Ooni’s appearance, featuring community cleansing rituals and what many described as his “terrestrial message to the world.”

September 27 is the grand cultural procession where the Ooni is expected to wear the sacred Aare crown, believed to be the original crown of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

On September 28, the programme will continue with the Ojo Ajaye (Grand Royal Reception), Adire Oduduwa Cultural Exchange Exhibition, and Ooni’s Award for Community Service 2025.

The festival will be concluded on September 29 with ancestral rites and the grand finale of the cultural talent hunt.

The Ooni’s seclusion and prayers are not just cultural rituals, but also symbolic acts that reinforce his role as both a spiritual father and custodian of Yoruba traditions.

His prayers, offered behind closed doors and later in public, are seen as channels of hope for millions of Nigerians.

Political leaders, traditional rulers, and cultural enthusiasts who witnessed his emergence described it as a moment of renewal for Nigeria.

Many interpreted his prayers as timely, given the country’s economic challenges, rising insecurity, and calls for unity.