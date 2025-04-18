2025 JCCE Meeting: Stakeholders charged on imperative of NEDA

Oswald Agwu

The need for Nigeria to build a National Education Data Bank (NEDA) for effective planning, research and development in the sector has been emphasised at the 2025 reference meeting of the Joint Consultative Committee on Education (JCCE).

Stakeholders also identified professionalisation of teaching as vital for improvement in the sector towards national development.

The 2025 Joint Consultative Committees on Education reference meeting was held in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, with the theme: “Quality Education Data and Professionalisation of Teaching, Tools for Enhanced National Development.”

The two-day meeting, flagged-off on April 16, 2025 by the host Governor, Francis Nwifuru, had in attendance delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

In her speech during the meeting, the JCCE Chairperson, Obianuju Anigbogu, explained that the meeting was specifically aimed at helping policy makers, educators, and stakeholders make appropriate decisions that will improve educational outcome in Nigeria.

She noted that the ever evolving nature of education where instructional techniques, curriculum framework and educational standards are constantly re-evaluated and revised has made professional development imperative for educators, stressing that quality education is indispensable for enhanced National Development.

Anigbogu, also the Director of Educational Planning, Research and Development in the Federal Ministry of Education, emphasised the need for a national data bank for the education sector to enhance planning, research, and national development.

She stated: “It is worthy of note that quality education data and professionalisation of teaching remains the true driver of educational improvement and national progress.

“So without continuous planning and development, education risks falling behind, becoming disconnected from the best practices that drive students and learners success.

“The professionalisation of teaching plays a critical role in ensuring quality education as highly qualified and motivated teachers contribute to better learning outcomes.

“Data on quality education when properly collated and analysed can guide policies that will enhance teaching standards and promote development.

“Furthermore, there is the need for a National Data Bank for the education sector for planning, research, and national development.”

Describing the Reference Committee as the bedrock of policy development without which there would be no plenary and National council on Education meeting, Anigbogu explained that the meeting serves as the clearing house, providing the platform for experts in the education sector to converge and brainstorm on current policy issues confronting the sector, make recommendations, create awareness and draw up policies to address them.

“Moreover, the success or failure of education policy formulation and implementation is greatly determined by the work carried at this important meeting,” she added.

Declaring open the meeting, Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to continue to advance quality education for the people of the state in line with his People’s Charter of Needs agenda.

Nwifuru, represented by his deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, enumerated some of the state government’s achievements in the sector to include the construction of 39 model schools across the state, three per local government, among numerous other programmes.

While wishing delegates fruitful deliberations, he urged them to take out time to savour the rich hospitality of the state.

The state Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education and his counterpart of Tertiary Education, Professors Paul Awo Nwobasi and Amari Omaka (SAN) respectively, extolled the favourable disposition of the governor towards quality teaching and learning in the state and described him as education friendly.

Others who spoke, including the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Mary Otozi, and JCCE Secretary, Olayiwola Abosede, enjoined the delegates to be diligent and focused in their mission of paving a better future for education in Nigeria.

While Abosede thanked the Ebonyi State Government and organisers for quality hosting and arrangements, Otozi commended Governor Nwifuru for sponsoring the event.

