2025 Hajj: Shettima to lead dignitaries as NAHCON, HIN set for stakeholders’ summit 

Tajudeen Balogun

Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead other dignitaries, as the Hajj Institute of Nigeria, in collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, is set to host the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders’ Summit.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Monday.

This year’s summit, which is scheduled to hold on 30th of April 2025 at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, Usara disclosed, is themed: “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators.”

Usara indicated that the summit is expected to be graced by the NAHCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, who will be attending the event as the Chief Host.

She disclosed that HIN Rector, Prof. Muhammad Nasiruddeen Maiturare, had earlier on the 14th of April, inaugurated the summit’s Steering Committee, in the Institute’s conference room, with his Deputy, Prof Wasiu O. Gabadeen as Chairman of the team.

Members of the Committee include HIN Registrar, Prof Abubakar Ibrahim Jalingo, staff from NAHCON’s Hajj Savings Scheme unit; representative of NAHCON’s States’ and Zones’ Unit, Protocol staff and representative of the media arm of NAHCON.

This year’s summit, Usara disclosed, will focus on developing appropriate financial sustainability models as a precursor to tackle financial challenges faced by the Hajj Industry in Nigeria.

Other primary objectives of the summit include: developing a sustainable and self-financing model for Hajj operations in Nigeria; creating mechanisms for financial oversight, risk management, and the protection of Hajj funds; and exploring and promoting the use of digital platforms and technology to improve payments, savings tracking, and overall efficiency in Hajj financial operations.

The summit will feature four sessions, each comprising seven panel members, that will spearhead in-depth discussions and offer expert insights into pressing issues surrounding Hajj financing and administration.

The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Mansur Muhtar, former Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah and current Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Other Special Guests expected at the summit include HRH, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’aad, Ministers and Members of the National Assembly.

Apart from NAHCON Board members and Management, leaderships of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, Private Sector Hajj Operators and relevant MDAs, Islamic Financial Institutions, Fintech Companies are also expected to participate in the two day brainstorming sessions.

This Summit is hoped to be a launch pad towards building a more resilient, transparent, and sustainable model for Hajj financing in Nigeria.

Post Views: 27