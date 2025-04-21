2025 Hajj: Shettima leads other dignitaries to Stakeholders Summit 

Tajudeen Balogun

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Monday (today) led other dignitaries to the take off of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria at the Second National Hajj Stakeholders Summit in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Printing and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Monday.

Usara disclosed that this year’s Summit is themed: “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators,” adding that NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullah Saleh Usman, played the role of the Chief Host at the opening of the prestigious occasion.

The Rector of HIN, Prof. Muhammad Nasiruddeen Maiturare, Usara indicated, had earlier on April 14 inaugurated the Summit’s Steering Committee in the Institute’s Conference room with his Deputy, Prof. Wasiu O. Gabadeen, as Chairman of the team.

Members of the Committee include: HIN Registrar, Prof. Abubakar Ibrahim Jalingo; staff from NAHCON’s Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) unit; representative of NAHCON’s States’ and Zones’ Unit; Protocol staff; and representative of the media arm of NAHCON.

Usara added that this year’s Summit will focus on developing appropriate financial sustainability models as a precursor to tackle financial challenges faced by the Hajj industry in Nigeria.

Other primary objectives of the summit, she listed, include: Developing a sustainable and self-financing model for Hajj operations in Nigeria; creating mechanisms for financial oversight, risk management, and the protection of Hajj funds; and exploring and promoting the use of digital platforms and technology to improve payments, savings tracking, and overall efficiency in Hajj financial operations.

The summit is to feature four sessions, each comprising seven panel members, that will spearhead in-depth discussions and offer expert insights into pressing issues surrounding Hajj financing and administration.

The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Mansur Muhtar, former Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah and current Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Other Special Guests expected at the Summit include the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, Ministers and Members of the National Assembly.

Apart from NAHCON Board members and Management, the leaderships of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, Private Sector Hajj Operators and relevant MDAs, Islamic Financial Institutions, and Fintech companies are also part of the two-day brainstorming sessions.

This summit, Usara pointed out, is hoped to be a launch pad towards building a more resilient, transparent, and sustainable model for Hajj financing in Nigeria.

