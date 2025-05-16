2025 Hajj: Our pilgrims will enjoy standard quality meals, says NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said it will ensure the contracted catering facilities comply with standards while serving meals to Nigerian pilgrims.

The commission’s Medina Feeding Committee, headed by Alhaji Abdullahi Kabir, said this in a statement issued by its Public Affairs Officer, Malam Ahmad Muazu, in Abuja on Friday.

Kabir said this during an inspection of the seven contracted catering facilities in Madina.

“As more than 17,000 Nigerian pilgrims already arrive in Medina for the 2025 Hajj, NAHCON has implemented a rigorous oversight system to ensure consistent quality in its extensive feeding operation.”

According to him, the committee inspectors examine the quality of all food ingredients, verifying that raw materials meet nutritional standards before the preparation process.

“They scrutinise expiration dates on every packaged item, from spices to preserved goods, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for expired products.

“Additionally, inspectors verify strict adherence to NAHCON’s mandate for natural ingredients, prohibiting artificial flavour enhancers and preservatives that could compromise the nutritional value or authenticity of traditional Nigerian dishes.

“These recurring inspections ensure that kitchens maintain compliance with NAHCON’s exacting standards while serving thousands of meals twice daily,” Kabir said.

Also Read:

According to him, the commission’s Medina Feeding Committee conducts regular inspections of the catering facilities, maintaining vigilant supervision as the massive feeding operation unfolds.

“The continuous monitoring of every aspect of the feeding programme demonstrates an institutional commitment that extends beyond mere sustenance to encompass dignity and cultural respect.”

Kabir said that the committee evaluated all the seven contracted kitchens in Medinah.

The kitchens are Africana Home Restaurant, Amjad Alghraa, Al-Andalus, Mawasim Khairat, Na’a Azad, Zowar Muktara, and Kabala Catering.

He said that the criteria for evaluation include sanitation protocols, equipment functionality, and staff performance.

Kabir added that the inspections extended to workforce composition, requiring the employment of Nigerian cooks and support staff within each kitchen operation.

According to him, this provision ensures culturally authentic meal preparation while creating employment opportunities for Nigerians during the Hajj season.

During a meeting with food service providers, Madinah Coordinator, Alhaji Abdulkadir Oloyin addressed concerns regarding packaging standards.

“The use of substandard containers is categorically unacceptable,” Oloyin said.

Oloyin directed the use of uniform packaging designed to preserve food safety while enhancing the dignity of the dining experience. (NAN)

Post Views: 11