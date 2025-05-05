2025 Hajj: NAHCON’s Chair calls for commitment as advance team departs Nigeria 

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has urged members of the Nigeria’s advance team to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj to approach the assignment before them with a deep sense of duty and commitment, emphasizing the sanctity of the task ahead.

Prof. Usman made the call as the team departed Nigeria for Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The convoy’s departure, according to a statement signed by Shafii Sani Mohammed of the NAHCON’s Information and Publication unit, signalled the official commencement of the 2025 Hajj operations.

Speaking, the NAHCON Chairman charged; “You are not going there to sleep; you are going there to serve the Guests of Allah; “Please cooperate, help one another, work as a team, and discharge your responsibilities with sincerity. If you succeed, the Commission succeeds.”

He further assured them of the Commission’s full backing and reminded them to fear Allah as they execute their duties.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Commissioner for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, described the team’s role as central and strategic to the success of the operation.

“You are expected to carry out your responsibilities with the highest level of responsibility, dedication, and patience,” he said.

He urged them to approach their tasks with purpose, integrity, and impartiality.

The team, comprising key operational staff and senior members of the National Medical Team, departed Abuja on Monday following a farewell ceremony held at the Hajj House.

While introducing the advance team to the NAHCON Chairman, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Alhaji Babagana Bukar, commended the team’s exceptional performance during the previous Hajj.

Also Read:

He credited them with laying the foundation for last year’s successful operation and reaffirmed his trust in their competence, appealing to the Chairman and Executive Management to continue extending their full support to the team so as to ensure another successful outing.

In his closing remarks, Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Mustapha Sani, assured the team that their welfare packages had already been approved by the Chairman, reiterating NAHCON’s unwavering commitment to staff support throughout the Hajj season.

“You are laying the foundation for this year’s operation. Your success is the Commission’s success,” he affirmed.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Director of Inspectorate and Compliance and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Alidu Shutti, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them.

“We are professionals. We are tested and capable hands. We will not let you down,” he said, while also appealing for the Chairman’s continuous support as they undertake their responsibilities” Shutti restated.

The advance team is responsible for establishing the groundwork for the entire Hajj operation, including accommodation arrangements, airport reception protocols, and coordination with Saudi Hajj authorities.

The team’s efforts pave the way for the seamless arrival and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims, medical personnel, and state officials.

The departure of the advance team marks a major milestone in the 2025 Hajj preparations and the official start of Nigeria’s participation in this year’s pilgrimage – one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Post Views: 1