2025 Hajj: NAHCON seeks removal of CBN charge on pilgrims’ funds

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria to waive the 2 percent charge imposed on pilgrims’ funds.

The NAHCON boss emphasised that the waiver would significantly reduce the Hajj fares for Nigerian pilgrims for the year.

Speaking in an interview with Hajj Chronicles in Abuja, Usman reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the Commission fulfills its mandate of enhancing the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

He stated that one of his major priorities since assuming office was to reduce the cost of Hajj, making it more affordable for Muslims across the country.

“I am confident that lowering Hajj fares will bring relief to our pilgrims, leaders, and the entire Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Also Read:

To achieve this goal, Usman explained that he had engaged key Hajj service providers, including airliners, Masha’ir service providers, accommodation providers, and transportation companies, in collaboration with the Forum of State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies.

He highlighted that these negotiations had already yielded significant reductions in various service costs:

Masha’ir Services: Last year, pilgrims were charged 4,770 Saudi Riyals, but following discussions, NAHCON secured a reduction of over 700 Saudi Riyals per pilgrim.

Accommodation in Madinah: The cost per bed space was 5,000 Riyals last year, but a reduction of 200 Riyals per pilgrim has been achieved.

Transportation: Last year’s transportation cost stood at 1,300 Riyals per pilgrim, but this year, NAHCON successfully negotiated a 130 Riyal reduction per pilgrim.

Airfare: Given Nigeria’s geographical diversity, airfare costs vary across regions. However, under Professor Saleh’s leadership, NAHCON was able to secure a $399 reduction per pilgrim.

“These reductions have significantly impacted the overall Hajj fare, and we are still expecting further adjustments,” he added.

While noting that NAHCON is not requesting government subsidies, Prof. Usman appealed to authorities to consider selling dollars to the Commission at the official government exchange rate, stating that this measure, if approved, would further lower Hajj fares.

He said: We have estimated the dollar exchange rate at N1,550, N1,600, and N1,650, but given the fluctuations, we settled on a moderate rate.

“If we secure a reduction in forex rates, we will refund any savings to the pilgrims.”

Professor Usman also called on State Governors to support their respective State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies by providing loans that would enable them to settle payments with NAHCON before the final payment deadline set by Saudi authority

On the deadline for Hajj fare payments, the NAHCON Chairman clarified that the Commission has no control over the deadline but can only appeal to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj for an extension if necessary.

The new deadline for registration is now February 10, 2025.

The NAHCON boss urged intending pilgrims to complete their payments promptly to avoid any last-minute issues.

Usman also called on State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies and stakeholders to intensify public enlightenment campaigns, ensuring that intending pilgrims understand the importance of timely payment and proper preparation for a successful Hajj pilgrimage.

Post Views: 5