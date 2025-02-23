2025 Hajj: NAHCON, Mashariq Al-Dhahabia confirm contract amendment 

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has announced the successful amendment of service allocation to Mashariq Al-Dhahabia.

This was contained in a statement issued by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication unit, Fatima Sanda Usara.

Usara disclosed that the announcement was made on Saturday at the Hajj House headquarters in Abuja.

She explained in the statement on Saturday that the development followed high-level discussions between NAHCON and the management team of the Mashariq company, which is currently in Nigeria, led by its Chairman, Muhammad Hassan.

She stated: “An agreement was reached to amend the figures of Nigerian pilgrims to reflect the 52,544 spaces currently booked for the 2025 Hajj under the government quota.

“The amendment was made possible due to a clause in the contract document that gave room for adjustment.”

The NAHCON boss reiterated that the agreement was reached in good faith and designed to enhance the seamless execution of Hajj operations, pledging to take every decision in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

The leader of the Mashariq Al-Dhahabia company assured that they would meet the highest standards of service delivery.

The two parties reaffirmed their dedication to delivering a successful Hajj 2025 for Nigerian pilgrims.

