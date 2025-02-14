2025 Hajj: NAHCON Chair thanks Tinubu, Shettima for support on camp booking 

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their support on the successful advanced payment for camp in Mashair for Private Tour Operators, pending funding of their accounts.

This was contained in a statement by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Thursday.

Prof. Usman, according to the statement, affirmed that without the trust and support of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, the latest feat would not have been possible.

Similarly, Prof. Usman commended NAHCON staff for their dedication, which made the bookings successful.

The payment follows a request by the PTOs for NAHCON to intervene, precluding inaccessibility of the NUSUK MASAR contract portal, scheduled to close on February 14, 2025.

Also Read:

Usara disclosed that a total of 4,601 spaces have successfully been booked so far in Tent D, while booking is still ongoing.

Recall that transferring of funds to Tour Operators’ IBAN accounts had been a source of concern in recent years, preventing some of them from accessing visa for all their pilgrims.

The statement reads in part: “This measure to advance payment on the PTO’s behalf was approved by the Professor Abdullahi Saleh led board to prevent the closure of contracts on the NUSUK MASAR portal from hampering the operator’s access to visa.

The approval ensures that Nigerian pilgrims under private tour operators have guaranteed access to visa processing and Mashair camp accommodation during the upcoming Hajj.

Similarly, booking of 52,544 camp slots have successfully been completed for Nigerian pilgrims under state quota today.

Post Views: 12