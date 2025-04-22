2025 Hajj: NAHCON Chair prompts States Pilgrims’ Boards on preparation, announces inaugural flight date

Tajudeen Balogun

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullah Saleh Usman, has reminded the State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards that the Hajj industry is in the last lap of preparation before commencement of the 2025 Hajj season.

The NAHCON boss gave the reminder in his opening remarks during a meeting held with the Executive Secretaries under the SPWB Forum.

The meeting as presided over by Prof. Usman deliberated and settled on 9th of May as the date of the inaugural flight to be concluded by 24th of May.

Similarly, the inbound flight is tentatively scheduled to commence from 13th June to end by 2nd July, 2025.

According to a press statement signed by the NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara on Tuesday, the meeting is to assess the level of preparedness of the State Pilgrims’ Boards.

To this end, Prof. Usman called on the States to update the Commission on the level each state has reached inVisa production, vaccination, bags procurement and other sundry matters.

During the meeting, NAHCON’s Commissioner Operatiions, Prince Anofiu Elegushi disclosed that Air Peace has been assigned 5,128 pilgrims cumulative from Abia state, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Armed Forces, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, Rivers and Taraba

The statement reads further: “FlyNas on the other hand was allocated 12,506 pilgrims from Federal Capital Territory, (FCT Abuja), Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara states. FlyNas is bringing in nine aircraft for the operation.

“Max Air is airlifting pilgrims from Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Oyo and Plateau states. The airline promised to conclude airlift of its 15, 203 maximum by 24th of May. Two aircraft will be deployed for the operation- a B747 with 400 capacity and the second aircraft with a 560 capacity.

“Umza has been allocated 10,163 pilgrims from Kaduna, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Niger and Yobe states. Umza is deploying two aircraft, a B747 with 477 capacity and a B777 with 310 capacity”.

Usara disclosed that the 2025 Hajj airlift distribution was calculated on a total of 43,000 pilgrims.

In the same vein, the Commissioner Planning Research Statistics Information & Library Services (PRSILS), Prof. Abubakar Yagawal informed the house of the level of the Commission’s preparedness in terms of clinics secured in Makkah and Madinah, distribution of Yellow Cards to states and finally reminded them not to enroll pregnant women for the Hajj exercise

