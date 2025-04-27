2025 Hajj: NAHCON begins public enlightenment, harps on use of genuine permits

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has urged intending pilgrims to present genuine permits issued by the authorised bodies and in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s laws.

This was contained in a public enlightenment message by Shaffi Sanni Muhammad of the NAHCON’s Information and Publication unit.

Muhammad stressed that this public enlightenment is imperative as the pilgrims prepare for their journey to the holy land.

He affirmed that the Saudi authority has admonished the public and intending pilgrims not to be cajoled by fake advert and companies, promising issuance of Hajj permit.

He restated that pilgrims without genuine permits would face severe risk and danger.

He stated: “We urge you to check and confirm that your travel agent is genuine and recognized by NAHCON.

“Don’t collect fake offers, avoid taking shortcuts or resorting to marathons and deceptive conversation.

“Ensure that the people who surround you do things in the right way.”

Muhammad stated that this is the season of unity, sense and responsibility, calling on community leaders, media organisations, and religious bodies to re-echo NAHCON’s messages.

He reiterated that the intending pilgrims should be well informed, take right channels and perform their Hajj “the legal way”.

