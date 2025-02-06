2025 Hajj: Lagos extends payment deadline of pilgrims’ fare 

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has extended the deadline for payment of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Board, Taofeek Lawal, issued on Wednesday.

Lawal stated that the extension was made public by the Board’s Secretary, Saheed Onipede.

He said the decision to extend the deadline was reached at a zoom meeting by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

This followed appeals on behalf of intending pilgrims who were unable to complete their registration on time.

Also Read:

Sequel to the appeal, the registration deadline has been extended from January 31, 2025 to February 10, 2025, in line with the directive by the NAHCON.

Onipede urged those who are still on their registration to take advantage of the extension to complete the Hajj fare of N8,784,085.59k on or before the new deadline.

The Board’s Secretary added that the meeting also encouraged intending pilgrims who can afford the Hajj fare excluding the $500 Basic Travel Allowance to proceed with their payment while sourcing for their BTA separately.

Onipede stated that the extension would give room for the Islamic faithful to actualise their dreams of performing the spiritual obligation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While congratulating those who have completed their payment and submitted their forms for other official processes and procedures, the Board’s scribe urged those who are yet to complete theirs to approach any commercial bank and raise a Bank draft in favour of Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and submit same with their forms and valid International passports on or before the new deadline.

He assured them that the State Muslim Board would take their welfare and comfort in the holy land as priority, stressing that the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obfemi Hamzat, is committed to ensuring that they actualise their dreams of performing a blissful, acceptable and rewarding Hajj exercise seamlessly.

Recall that the NAHCON, in conjunction with the States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, private tour operators and other stakeholders in January arrived at N8,784,085.59k as the 2025 Hajj for states in the southern zone of the country after securing the approval of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Post Views: 10