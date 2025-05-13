2025 Hajj: Lagos begins airlifting as 388 intending pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

The Lagos State Government has commenced the airlifting of its intending pilgrims for the 2025 Holy Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia with 388 pilgrims on board the inaugural flight.

The pilgrims departed from the Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja on Monday aboard a FLYNAS airline Airbus A330-300 with the registration number XY8410.

The flight took off precisely at 5:42 pm Nigerian time carrying 167 males and 221 females.

Dignitaries present at the airport to bid farewell to the pilgrims include:

Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs/Amirir-ul-Hajj

Prince Anofiu Elegushi – National Commissioner for Operations, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Members of the Y2025 Hajj Central Working Committee (CWC)

While addressing journalists at the tarmac, Ibrahim Layode urged the pilgrims to prioritize their spiritual growth, stay focused and perform all Hajj rites as prescribed by the Holy Prophet

He emphasized that the Sanwo-Olu administration, along with Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Hamzat, is committed to the well-being and comfort of the pilgrims.

This is reflected in the largesse and free medical screening exercises organized at 10 different locations across the state to ensure the pilgrims are medically fit for the sacred journey.

Layode also urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Lagos State by obeying the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia, conducting themselves responsibly as citizens of Lagos State and Nigeria.

On his part, Prince Anofiu Elegushi congratulated the intending pilgrims, noting that being part of the pilgrimage is a privilege chosen by Allah.

He assured that NAHCON, in collaboration with the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and other stakeholders, is working hard to ensure that this year’s Hajj surpasses the success of the previous year.

Also speaking, the Board Secretary, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, advised the pilgrims to avoid any act that could tarnish the image of the state and Nigeria

He further urged them to be law-abiding and shun prohibited items

He added that the airlifting exercise would continue on Tuesday, May 13, as scheduled by NAHCON.

There will be a break on Wednesday, May 14.

The exercise will resume on Thursday, May 15 and continue till Saturday, May 17, 2025, which is scheduled to be the last flight for the state.

