2025 Hajj: Health Minister pledges improved medical support

Tajudeen Balogun

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has completed a landmark ministerial inspection of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s medical facilities in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, promising enhanced medical support while Hajj operations last.

This signals a transformative era in federal dedication to pilgrims’ healthcare.

NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Muhammad Ahmad Musa, indicated these in a press statement he signed on Monday.

He stated during his pivotal visit to NAHCON’s Ummul-Jud office, Minister Pate assured comprehensive governmental support aimed at confronting critical healthcare challenges that Nigerian pilgrims often face, adding that his statement underscored a profound federal resolve, reflecting heightened prioritization of pilgrims’ welfare by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Our commitment is clear,” Minister Pate affirmed during strategic discussions with NAHCON officials. “Given the global health landscape ranging from meningitis outbreaks to polio concerns, it is imperative we meet and exceed Saudi Arabia’s health requirements. Ensuring credible vaccination documentation, including yellow cards for all Nigerian pilgrims, is non-negotiable,” he said.

Accompanied by senior health ministry’s delegates, Minister Pate conducted thorough inspections of NAHCON’s ambulance fleet, reviewed medical supplies inventories, and assessed equipment readiness at Nigerian health clinics in Saudi Arabia. The visit highlighted key areas for improvement, including increasing availability of essential medicines, vaccines, medical apparatus, and operational ambulances.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, lauded the Minister’s initiative, emphasizing its significance, saying: “Your presence and involvement signify an extraordinary commitment that bolsters confidence in our healthcare delivery. This unprecedented engagement will undeniably facilitate a smoother and safer 2025 Hajj experience for our pilgrims.”

Given the participation of approximately 70,000 Nigerians annually in the sacred pilgrimage, Minister Pate’s direct engagement underscores an essential advancement in governmental oversight and proactive healthcare planning. He also addressed emerging concerns, notably climate-induced extreme hot weather during the 2025 upcoming Hajj, committing to proactive measures to safeguard pilgrims’ health and well-being.

The landmark inspection, Prof. Usman said, fosters enhanced interagency collaboration between Nigeria’s Health Ministry and NAHCON, ensuring Nigerian pilgrims receive exceptional medical care during their spiritual journey.

NAHCON boss reiterated its unwavering dedication to transparency, exceptional service delivery, and the continuous enhancement of pilgrim welfare.

The inspections were conducted by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Ali Pate, accompanied by NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Commissioner Operations, PRSILS and PPMF, Prince Anofi’u Olanrewaju Elegusi, Prof Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal; Prince Abdul-Razaq Aliyu, and the Board Member representing the Federal Health Ministry Dr. Sa’edu Ahmad Dumbulwa. Also in attendance were Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Muhammad Mustapha Ali, Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Saudi liaison officer Abubakar Lamin and other commission’s staff.

