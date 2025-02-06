2025 Hajj: CSO wants CBN to exclude pilgrims from BTA on ATM card policy

A Civil Society Organisation, Independent Hajj Reporters, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to exclude Hajj 2025 intending pilgrims from the new policy of payment of Basic Travel Allowance via Automated Teller Machine cards.

The CSO made the call in a statement e-signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, made available on Wednesday.

The group said the policy would create unprecedented hardship and confusion in the Hajj ecosystem in Nigeria.

Recall that the CSO was at the forefront of the same campaign against the use of ATM cards to pay pilgrims their BTA during last year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

“We advise CBN to exclude Hajj pilgrims from this policy because of the foreseen hardship to be faced by our dollar pilgrims while in Saudi Arabia,” Muhammad recalled.

The release said in part: “Before the commencement of the 2024 Hajj airlift, the apex bank had informed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), States and the Armed Forces that the payment of the year’s Hajj BTA, which was pegged at $500 per pilgrim would be issued in the ratio of 60/40% cash and card.

Also Read:

“The bank said only $200 will be given in cash while the balance of $300 will be given in cards.

“The decision generated a lot of controversy because of the expected challenges to the use of cards by the average Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

“IHR said that it understands that the CBN has promised to implement the policy during the forthcoming hajj exercise.

“Firstly, the majority of Nigerian pilgrims are from rural areas and most of them are not versatile in the use of e-payment systems.

“They can easily enter the wrong pin 3 times and the cards will be blocked while in Makkah or Madina, in Saudi Arabia.

“Who will reactivate the cards for them at a time when all focus is on how to carry out hajj rites diligently to attain the utmost reward of hajj mabrur?”

The CSO added that there are less than 10 ATM machines within Misfala and Shara Mansur areas in Makkah, a place where 90 percent of Nigerian pilgrims are accommodated during Hajj.

It indicated that pilgrims will be made to pay for the ATM cards and the withdrawal charges, which will further deplete their $500 BTA.

Similarly, it indicated that there is the risk of losing the ATM cards, theft, and scammers capitalising on the hectic nature of the hajj exercise to defraud the pilgrims.

IHR added that with Nigeria on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, the tendency is for ATM cards issued by Nigeria to be rejected by a number of vendors outside the shores of the country.

Following these factors, the group appealed to the CBN to exclude Nigerian pilgrims from the BTA on card policy to avoid putting pilgrims in jeopardy.

IHR is a faith-based registered CSO, that reports, monitors, and advocates for workable Hajj policies in Nigeria.

Post Views: 19