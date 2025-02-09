2025 Hajj: CSO cautions NAHCON, pilgrim Boards against disrupting smooth operation

A civil society organization has called on the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to refrain from any action that could truncate the smooth operation of the forthcoming Hajj 2025.

This was contained in a press release e-signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, on Sunday.

IHR call is in response to reported squabbles between NAHCON and states over the choice of a service provider for Nigeria’s intending pilgrims.

The faith-based organisation had earlier reported that the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman is planning to replace the service provider earlier engaged and whose contract was signed by the NAHCON board last January.

The report, the statement indicated, also narrated the opposition to that decision by the leadership of State Boards.

“We are aware of the concerns raised by some Executive Secretaries of States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards over the decision of NAHCON Chairman Prof Abdullahi Saleh to begin the process of cancelling the contract of Saudi Arabian Hajj Service Provider,” IHR National Coordinator said.

Also Read:

The organisation added that the issues, if not handled properly can thwart the 2025 Hajj operations and deny Nigerian intending pilgrims who had registered an opportunity to perform this year’s hajj.

IHR said both NAHCON and states need to work together as one body and make any critical decisions together in the interests of Nigerian pilgrims

“We are particularly concerned about the situation because we believe that NAHCON must have conducted its due diligence profile checks on the service provider before putting pen to paper.

“Attempting to change the selected service provider after signing the contractual agreement, and at a time other countries are almost done with payments for hajj service contracts connotes a self-indictment of failure or incompetence,” IHR said.

The CSO added that with the attitude being displayed by Nigerian Hajj officials “no service provider in Saudi Arabia will have confidence in serving Nigerian pilgrims in the future”.

It said there is already no adequate time to prepare for the services by the selected service provider due to non-payment from Nigeria.

The organisation indicated that it acknowledged and commended the efforts made by NAHCON to change service providers based on petitions and complaints from various hajj stakeholders including the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) about the 2024 service provider.

“We also applauded the State Pilgrims board collaborative efforts with NAHCON.

“However, we are disturbed that recent developments pose a high risk to Nigerian Hajj 2025 intending pilgrims whose money is the primary source of funds for the exercise.

“We, therefore, call on all concerned to be cautious and avoid any friction that may cause the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to cancel Nigeria’s hajj service contracts and deny our innocent intending pilgrims an opportunity to fulfil their religious obligations”, the statement said.

IHR warned that cancellation of Hajj service contracts may dovetail into legal battles that may drag Nigeria into unnecessary litigations in Saudi Arabia unless it is sanctioned by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Post Views: 10