2025 Hajj: Bauchi sets date for airlifting pilgrims

The Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that the airlift of intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage will begin on Friday, May 9, and is expected to conclude on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Imam Ibrahim, disclosed this information on Wednesday during the closing of the Bita Centre (training) at Baba Sidi Primary School in the Bauchi metropolis.

He assured all that “All necessary arrangements have been concluded and the yellow cards for pilgrims are reserved.

“Intending pilgrims should cooperate with the board before, during, and after the trip.”

He commended the teachers and leaders of the Baba Sidi Primary School Bita Centre for their efforts in ensuring a smooth Hajj exercise and noted that their efforts will go a long way in making this Hajj pilgrimage a success.

The Executive Secretary also disclosed that the state has registered a total of 2,350 intending pilgrims so far.

Post Views: 21