2025 Hajj: AHMSP calls for unity, solidarity among stakeholders 

The Association of Hajj Media Support Professionals has advocated for unhindered support and harmonious relationships among Hajj stakeholders in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

This was contained in a statement signed by the AHMSP National Coordinator, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagarta, issued to newsmen on Saturday.

Nagarta urged relevant and key players in the nation’s Hajj industry to support the preparation and tireless efforts of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to guarantee seamless pilgrimage this year.

AHMSP, a non-profit interest group of media professionals in Nigeria who monitor and report Hajj activities concerning Nigerian pilgrims, are worried about the influx of negative thoughts and sponsored media articles around the Hajj regulator of recent, even as preparation for 2025 Hajj is at the peak.

The AHMSP National Coordinator believes that at a peak period when upbeat for 2025 Hajj speaks volume, throwing a spanner in the wheel of progress, for whatever motives, should be discouraged by all.

Nagarta said: “Instead, AHMSP urged stakeholders to consider the significance of Hajj exercise as a sacred call to serve Almighty Allah, above other mundane and peculiar interests, adding that derailing sensitive activities at this material time earns no one any meaningful gain.

“AHMSP cited the tremendous achievements recorded so far ahead of airlift of pilgrims commencement, insisting that NAHCON, under the tutelage of Professor Abdullahi Usman Saleh, deserves commendation from the expanded stakeholders.”

The group called on interested parties to refrain from any act capable of frustrating NAHCON’s preparation to airlift over 52,000 Nigerians to Saudi Arabia for the spiritual exercise .

Also Read

The statement reads in part: “It is no longer strange that Hajj exercise and activities around the Nigerian Hajj house are attracting a wide range of media outreach. In other words, the loud ovation symbolizes the significance of hajj in the Nigerian context.

“AHMSP has monitored activities of NAHCON and preparation for hajj 2025 in the last month and came to the realization of tremendous achievements recorded so far by the Commission under the leadership of Professor Abdullahi Usman Saleh.

“We have seen how the present NAHCON board disbursed refunds from Saudi Arabia, monies for poor and non-rendered service to Nigerian pilgrims in previous hajj. Professor Saleh, instructed for prompt and immediate disbursement of the funds to all affected 2023 pilgrims. This act signified utmost transparency and fear of Allah.

“AHMSP also took cognisance of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman’s diligence in negotiating a downward review of the cost of services and eventually securing discounts on accommodation, transportation, feeding and other services at Masha’ir. This development led to a drastic drop in the overall Hajj fare for 2025 against the expectations of higher fare courtesy of the uncertainty of the forex rate in the country.

“Against all odds, the Commission also took responsibility and secured accommodations for private tours ahead of the deadline, even when the operators could not raise funds for the service.”

Post Views: 10