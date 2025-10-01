2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals: Flamingos in flaming form ahead of trip to Morocco

The U-17 Women National Team, Flamingos, are wrapping up their World Cup preparations in Abuja with a streak of impressive results that demonstrate their growing confidence and cohesion.

Since returning to camp, the girls have played eight friendly matches, winning all, scoring 26 goals and conceding none.

This is a perfect record that has boosted the morale of the team ahead of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals taking place in Morocco.

Last week, the Flamingos turned up in style.

They cruised to a 3-0 victory over Abuja All-Stars, with Praise Agba scoring on a loose ball, Olamide Olanrewaju converting from the penalty spot, and Zainab Raji adding a thundering third soon after the break.

Goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu was heroic, pulling off multiple saves to keep her sheet clean.

Earlier, they battled through a rain-disrupted friendly against Josiah Academy, winning 2-0 thanks to a Chisom Nwachukwu brace inside the opening 10 minutes before the heavens forced an early halt.

There were also emphatic wins over Nazareth Angels (5-0), with Queen Joseph scoring twice alongside goals from Praise Agba, Mariam Yahaya, and Chisom Nwachukwu, and a commanding 5-0 triumph over Horvel Prime, in which Queen Joseph grabbed a hat-trick in 35 minutes, supported by strikes from captain Shakirat Moshood and Azeezat Oduntan.

In all their tune-up games, the Flamingos have demonstrated balance, depth, and hunger, from precise finishing in attack to defensive resilience.

The team is now fully focused on their World Cup campaign, where they have been placed in Group D against Canada, France, and Samoa.

The team is scheduled to depart Nigeria on October 8, bringing their perfect run and growing belief to the international stage as they seek glory in Morocco from October 17 to November 8, 2025.