2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Coach names 21 in final list

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has selected attacking midfielder Shakirat Moshood, goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu, defender Jumai Adebayo and forward Queen Joseph among a squad of 21 players to fly Nigeria’s flag at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in Morocco

The Flamingos arrived in Morocco’s commercial and industrial capital, Casablanca, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 for the final phase of the preparations.

The competition will take place from October 17 to November 8, 2025.

Bankole, who led Nigeria to a bronze medal-finish at the 2022 edition of the competition in India, is confident that the Class of 2025 have what it takes to go steps higher than his 2022 bronze winners.

Goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface, defenders Azeezat Oduntan and Christiana Sunday, midfielders Muinat Rotimi and Zainab Raji, and forwards Chisom Nwachukwu and Mariam Yahaya are also included.

The Flamingos have been drawn in Group D alongside Canada, France, and Samoa.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign against Canada on October 19 before facing France three days later.

Both matches are scheduled for 8pm Nigerian time at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2) and Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 1) in the city of Sale.

Their final group stage encounter will be against Samoa on October 25, with kickoff set for 5pm at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 3) still in Sale.

21 FLAMINGOS FOR WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINALS

Goalkeepers: Elizabeth Boniface (Abia Angels); Onyinyechi Opara (Imo Strikers); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens).

Defenders: Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Jumai Adebayo (Rivers Angels); Azeezat Oduntan (FC Robo); Christiana Sunday (Imo Strikers); Nofisat Tijani (Youthful Talent 99); Fatimoh Shuaib (Nasarawa Amazons).

Midfielders: Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy); Shavih Istifanus (Youth Arise Academy); Zainab Raji (Dannaz FC); Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy); Ayomide Abubakar (Onimarg FC).

Forwards: Kaosarat Olanrewaju (Ayishat Yusuf Academy, Lagos); Mariam Yahaya (FC Robo); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Tabitha Terlumu (Braavos, Edo); Precious Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Chisom Nwachukwu (Rivers Angels).