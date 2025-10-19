2025 CCIC camp meeting kicks off Tuesday, October 21

The 2025 camp meeting of the Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC) is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The annual event will end on Sunday, October 26, 2025 featuring different programmes.

Billed to hold at the CCIC international headquarters, 15, Akin Mateola Street (Golden Estate), Off Raji Rasaki Road, Amuwo Phase II, Lagos, the event has as its theme: “It’s Time to Pursue, Overtake and Recover All.”

The camp meeting, which will be hosted by Rev. Dr. Tunde and Rev (Mrs.) Ebun Joda, will feature eminent pastors and ministers of God.

They are Aprile Osborne, Dr. Glenn Arekion, Pastor Tokunbo Adejuwon, Pastor Christine Joda, Dr. David Ogbueli, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, and Apostle Femi Lazarus.

Last year, the event featured four renowned preachers: Pastor Gideon Mba, Lead Pastor of Manifold International Church; Apostle Anslem Madubuko, General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church; and Reverend Tunde Bolanta of the Restoration Ministries Worldwide.

The camp meeting also has as its special feature a dynamic youth programme.

A life changing gospel music concert is scheduled to hold as part of the programme too.

Meanwhile, Abuja, Calabar, Ibadan and Port Harcourt regions of the church will hold their Camp Meeting from Thursday, October 23 to Sunday, October 26, 2025.