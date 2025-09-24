2025 CCIC camp meeting kicks off October 21

The 2025 camp meeting of the Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC) is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The annual camping event, which will end on Sunday, October 26, 2025, will, as had been over the years, feature different programmes.

Billed to hold at the CCIC International Headquarters at 15, Akin Mateola Street (Golden Estate), Off Raji Rasaki Road, Amuwo Phase II, Lagos, the event has as its theme: “It’s Time to Pursue, Overtake and Recover All.”

The event, which will be hosted by Rev. Dr. Tunde and Rev. Mrs. Ebun Joda, will feature eminent pastors and ministers of God.

They are Aprile Osborne, Dr. Glenn Arekion, Pastor Tokunbo Adejuwon, Pastor Christine Joda, Dr. David Ogbueli, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, and Apostle Femi Lazarus.

Last year, the event featured four renowned preachers, among whom were: Pastor Gideon Mba, Lead Pastor of Manifold International Church; Apostle Anslem Madubuko, General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church; and Reverend Tunde Bolanta of the Restoration Ministries Worldwide.

