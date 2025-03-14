2025 Budget presentation: Fubara writes fresh letter to Rivers Assembly

Again, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has properly written to the state House of Assembly of his intention to present the 2025 budget.

This comes less than eight hours after his Chief Judge has been placed on investigation over alleged age falsification.

On Wednesday, Fubara was locked out of the Assembly Complex for what the spokesman of the House, Hon Enemi George said “his inability to formally communicate the House”.

The governor, in a letter titled: Notice of Presentation of Rivers State 2025 Budget to Rivers State House of Assembly, and addressed to the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, recalled his first visit to the House.

“You may recall my failed visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 for the presentation of the 2025 Rivers State Budget in compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“As you know, the planned presentation of the said budget could not take place because my entourage and I were locked out at the gate and denied entry into the premises despite the prior delivery of a soft copy of the notice to you following the failure of the Clerk to accept the hard copy from us.

“Recall further that before this unfortunate incident, the House issued a 48-hour ultimatum to present the 2025 budget even when we were yet to be served with the certified true copy of the judgement and accompanying enrolled orders,” he said.

Governor Fubara informed the Speaker in the letter that “we were simply complying with both the order of the Supreme Court and the request of the Rivers State House of Assembly when we came to present the 2025 budget on the 12th of March, 2025.

“The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their powers and perform their duties within the ambits of the Constitution and ordinary laws of our country, and this we must do to end the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of our state and the well-being of our people.

“No matter the depth of our differences, we believe the interests of the State and our people should take priority over political conflicts.

“Against this background, it is my pleasure to again notify you, Mr. Speaker, of my desire and intention to present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 by 11.00 a.m. or any other date within March 2025 that you may consider convenient.”

It is therefore left to be seen if the House will have the courtesy to respond to the letter giving the long time frame for the presentation of the budget.

