2025 Budget: Ebonyi CSOs lament poor 2nd quarter performance, task government on domestic resource mobilisation

Federal and state governments in Nigeria have been called upon to seek ways of improving domestic resource mobilization and stakeholders’ commitment towards the funding of social sectors in the budget to substitute some exited international aid.

The call was made by a group of Ebonyi Civil society Organisation under the aegis of Green-the-Red Social Sector cluster, anchored by Development and Integrity Intervention Goal Foundation.

The group on Monday held a press briefing on its review of the 2nd quarter Ebonyi state’s social sector budget performance.

The briefing was held at the DIG Foundation’s office in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The spokesperson for the group and Executive Director, DIG Foundation, Oliver Chima Ajah, in a presentation, observed that adequate funding of the social sector including health and education was key to the general wellbeing of citizens and quality of governance.

He lamented the very poor sector performance in the 2nd quarter Ebonyi capital budget performance as published in the state website, describing it as worrisome and an indication of inadequate fund releases for basic life-touching projects.

Ajah stated: “With the exit of USAID and its programs globally, Nigeria and Ebonyi State in particular, there is the need for improved domestic resource mobilization and stakeholders’ commitment towards funding of social sectors through adequate budget releases.

“This engagement is to draw your attention to issues affecting the social sectors especially the health and education sectors, with regard to budget releases focusing on capital budget only.

“As at second quarter, January to June, 2025, capital budget releases for Ministry of health was less than 1% performance and Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has 1.2% and other sister agencies has 0% capital budget performances except EBSHIA that has 52.3% as at 2nd Quarter 2025 as shown in the published table

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and entire agencies under it has 6.7 performance as at June 2025.”

While commending the present administration for its remedial action in the State’s primary healthcare system, including employment of health personnel, the group observed that inadequate manpower still challenges the system.

“The Primary Health Care (PHC) system in Ebonyi State as we all know is further crippled by inadequate manpower.

“Though the current administration has demonstrated high level commitment to increase manpower, the number available is not yet matching the number needed; dilapidated/inadequate infrastructures, poor public finance management and inadequate financing of the sector resulting to high out-of-pocket expenditure for vulnerable groups coupled with poor healthcare services.

“Thus, it becomes worrisome when funds are not being released to these agencies/institutions.

“It is worthy to note that this administration started with excellent performance in 2023 3rd quarter and 4th quarter budget performance, but the current decline in performance is very worrisome.”

The group urged the government to prioritize the social sector in line with its people’s charter of Needs mantra which places Education and Health at the top, noting that the budget releases were not showing high level of commitment.

They further called on the government to release at least 50% of approved capital budget to social sector and other related MDAs as well as ensure full implementation of over 17 billion Naira Community Charter of Demand projects captured in 2025 budget.

The group added: “Media stakeholders should use their various platforms to popularize and update key stakeholders on the state of social sector financing especially on capital budget releases.

“We recommend quarterly release of funds to MDAs in line with available funds and as captured in the budget, so doing, no MDA would be hindered in performance, especially as budget ceiling is considered based on MDA performance in previous year.

“We also call on MDAs to ensure timely retirement of already released funds and report accordingly to Ministry of Budget so as to reflect in the quarterly performance report of the state.”

The Green-the red CSO cluster project is an initiative which was previously funded by USAID through the Palladium SCALE project and implemented by DIG Foundation as anchor, with other seven (7) cluster member organizations in Ebonyi State, comprising of Abraham Children Foundation, Da’wah and Guidance Bureau of Nigeria, Faith Community Counseling Organization, Methodist Care Ministry, Ohinya Global Resources and Technology for Transformative Development.

Its objective which was to advocate for increased budgetary releases for social sectors especially Health and Education in Ebonyi State, have continued to be sustained through the coordination of DIG foundation.

