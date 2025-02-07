2025 Budget: CSOs commend Ebonyi for N17b community projects

A group of Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Green-the-Red Cluster has commended the Ebonyi State Government for accommodating many Community Charter of Demand harvested inputs in its 2025 budget up to the tune of N17 billion.

Recall that the government in December 2024 signed into law an appropriation bill of N444.98 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

As part of the budgeting process, and in line with their community development efforts, the CSOs had harvested priority needs of some communities across the state, which were submitted to the state government through its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies for inclusion in the budget proposal.

The CCD, which cuts across all MDAs, however, gave more attention to the social sectors of Health, Education as well as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

Briefing journalists on Thursday in response to the state government’s published 2025 budget, the leader of the group and Executive Director of the Green-the-Red anchor organisation, Development and Integrity Intervention Goal Foundation, Oliver Chima Ajah, said the level of inclusion of CCD projects in the budget was unprecedented.

He noted that over 20 of the CCD projects were captured with an allotted budgetary fund of over N17 billion.

Ajah said: “Development and Integrity Intervention Goal Foundation, Green-the-Red Cluster and entire Ebonyi Civil Society network are proud of the current status of Community Charter of Demand in the 2025 Ebonyi State budget.

He said: “Government made us proud by capturing CCD projects totalling over N17 billion.

“This amount is far above all the constituency projects of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly members put together.

“With this singular act, the Ebonyi State Government led by Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has demonstrated high level of commitment in achieving its People’s Charter of Needs Mantra.

“A government that allows citizens to make input into the budget for over N17 billion is worthy of commendation.

“This is real history.

“The highest ever in the history of CCD in Ebonyi State, if not all over Nigeria.”

Ajah maintained that the development is a testimony of the state government’s total compliance to the ideals of Open Government Partnership and other global reform initiatives including SFTAS, stressing that Ebonyi State has made history, and more achievement would be recorded with the implementation of the CCD projects.

While commending the Ministries of Budget and Planning, Finance and all line MDAs for their commitment in ensuring that these community priority projects were captured, the group also commended members of the state legislature for their partnership with the CSOs.

The group further paid tribute to the USAID-State2State and other development.partners whose activities in the state helped to nurture the growth of CCD.

Ajah added: “Ebonyi CSOs network members are worthy to be praised for their contributions in the CCD harvesting.”

The group however called on the State Government to ensure the full implementation of the CCD projects as captured in the budget, and charged heads of MDAs to commit to writing convincing Memos to attract CCD projects funding for consideration at executive council meetings.

They further urged the State House of Assembly to legislatively facilitate the award of the CCD projects.

The group also called on the Media and CSOs to popularise and commend the government of Ebonyi State for putting down over N17 billion for CCD projects across the State, advocate for full implementation of the projects as well as monitor the implementation.

Some of the the MDAs where CCD projects were prioritised included Ministry of Works, Ministry of Water Resources, Ebonyi Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Infrastructural Development and Concession, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Ebonyi State Universal Basic Education Board, Ministry of Health, Ebonyi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Agriculture.

