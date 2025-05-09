2025 BET Awards: Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr, others make nomination list

The full list of nominees for the 2025 BET Awards was officially released on Thursday, spotlighting a quintet of Nigerian Afrobeats stars, Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Shallipopi, among the nominees.

Ayra Starr emerged as the most nominated among the Nigerian contingent, earning three nods in major categories: Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste, Best New Artiste, and Best International Act.

Tems followed with two nominations in the BET Her category, recognized for her inspirational tracks Burning and Hold On.

Rema, Shallipopi, and Burna Boy earned one nomination each.

Burna Boy was nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artiste, Rema for Best International Act, and Shallipopi for Best New International Act.

American rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2025 BET Awards with 10 nods, followed closely by Drake, Future, Doechii, and GloRilla with six nominations each.

The winners will be announced during the star-studded live ceremony on June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, which will be broadcast on BET.

Post Views: 1