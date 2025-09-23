2025 Ballon d’Or: NFF congratulates Nnadozie, Madugu

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated Super Falcons and Brighton & Hove Albion of England’s safe hands, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons Head Coach, Justine Madugu, on their impressive outing in this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Both the coach and player were announced as fourth in their respective categories at the event that took place in Paris, France on Monday night.

Nnadozie, who has been Africa’s Best Goalkeeper for the past two years, was also named Goalkeeper of the Tournament for this summer’s Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, where she played a key role in Nigeria’s 10th triumph.

Commenting on the development, the NFF, through its General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said: “We heartily congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie on her fourth-place finish in the race. It is a commendable feat given the calibre of goalkeepers she was up against.

“Finishing fourth is a big achievement and we believe in her capacity to win this trophy very soon.”

Sanusi also gave kudos to Madugu, who also finished fourth in the Women’s Coach of the Year category.

He said: “Coach Madugu’s feat further underscores the fact that the NFF was right to have given him the Super Falcons’ head coach’s role, which had earlier been validated with him leading the team to victory at the WAFCON in Morocco.

“We congratulate him on this feat and wish him victory in the awards in the coming years.”

Nnadozie finished fourth behind England and Chelsea FC’s Hannah Hampton, who took home the Trophée Yachine (named after former Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin), Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Barcelona FC’s Cata Coll.

She however finished above Arsenal FC’s Daphne van Domselaar in the Top 5.

Madugu was fourth in a race won by Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the UEFA Women’s Championship title, and which also included Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor, Brazil’s Arthur Elias, and Arsenal FC’s Renée Slegers.

