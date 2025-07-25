2025 Ayangalu Festival: Thousands gather as Ooni gifts drummers N4.95m

Thousands of culture enthusiasts, scholars, and traditionalists stormed the ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun State on Thursday for the 2025 edition of the Ayangalu Drum Festival as the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, led the celebration with powerful drumming to promote peace, unity, and cultural continuity.

The colourful festival, held at the courtyard of the Palace of Ile Oodua, drew an impressive gathering, including professors from the Departments of Linguistics and Music at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), 250 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), students from OAU, and contingents from other institutions across the South-West region.

In a show of support for indigenous creativity, the Ooni of Ife gifted a total sum of N4.95 million to winners of the drumming competition and cultural performers.

The first-place winner walked away with N1 million, second place received N750,000, and third position got N500,000.

The revered monarch also presented N2 million to performers from the Moremi Ensemble, N500,000 to ace drummer Akande Onilu, while two other drummers received N100,000 each.

Addressing journalists at the event, the Ooni emphasised the sacredness of the drum in Yoruba cosmology.

He said: “We believe the drum holds great significance in our daily lives.

“In the olden days, drums were used for virtually everything be it good news or times of war, the drum was the medium of communication.

Also Read:

“The drum is deeply symbolic to us, the Yoruba people.

“Ayangalu, the originator of the drum, is venerated among the 201 deities of Ile-Ife and shares a spiritual link with Orunmila.

“He began his journey in Atiba here in Ile-Ife, and although some of his descendants later migrated to Oyo and Nupe lands, many still reside in Ife.

“Every year, we honour his legacy through this festival.

“To us, Ayangalu is synonymous with the drum.

“I drum today for peace, for joy, and for abundant blessings.

“Since childhood, I have found fulfillment in promoting and preserving this sacred tradition.”

Also speaking at the event, Olori Ronke Ogunwusi lauded the Ooni for his consistent moral and financial support, not only for the festival, but also for cultural renaissance efforts in Ile-Ife and beyond.

She praised key stakeholders such as Seamans, university professors, NYSC members, OAU pupils, traditional chiefs, and guests for gracing the occasion.

Olori Ogunwusi said: “We have gathered here to celebrate our rich cultural heritage. Ayangalu represents excellence in creativity, and I urge every Yoruba person to value their roots and continue learning from one another.

“As the competition captivates us, let it also remind us to uphold unity and the enduring power of our tradition.”

Post Views: 11