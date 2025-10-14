2025 Anambra Day: ADU Abuja emerges overall star prize winner

The Awba-Ofemili Development Union (ADU), Abuja Branch, has emerged the star prize winner at the 2025 edition of the Anambra Day celebration held in Abuja, outshining all other participating community associations.

Confirming the results, the Secretary of the Local Organising Committee of the Anambra State Towns People Association (ASTPA), Abuja, and representative of Nteje, Engr. Charles Ekwuagana, disclosed that Awba-Ofemili clinched the top position with a total of 266 points.

According to the official result sheet signed by Ekwuagana, Enugwu-Agidi emerged first runner-up with 257 points, while Awkuzu placed third with 251 points. Rounding up the top 10 were Nteje (245 points), Achina, Nnewi, and Ezinifite (236 points each), followed by Onitsha (233), Obosi (229), Ihiala (223), Ekwulobia (220), and Umueri (219).

Reacting to the victory, the Chairman of ADU Abuja and Managing Director of Top-run Integrated Services Limited, Mr. Tochukwu Remmy Okolo, said the feat demonstrates the power of unity, teamwork, and collective vision among the people of Awba-Ofemili.

“This win proves that whatever we believe in and pursue with unity can be achieved. Our uncompromised love for one another remains the bond that transcends any political divide,” he stated.

Okolo emphasized that teamwork and community participation were central to the achievement, especially the dedication of the organizing committee and branch executives.

“As a community, our primary aim was to showcase our rich cultural heritage rather than chase the prize money. Above all, we give glory to God,” he said.

Also speaking, a patron of ADU Abuja Branch and Chief Executive of Edinho Nigeria Limited, Chief Nnamdi Edmond Okafor (Ikemba), described the award as a defining moment for the community.

“Awba-Ofemili is no longer an obscure town in Nigeria but now a star town from Anambra State. This recognition places us on the map, and it strengthens our voice when seeking development support from the government,” he declared.

Chief Okafor attributed the community’s outstanding performance to the spectacular display of the Ijele Enugwuagu Masquerade, the cultural dance troupe, and the symbolic use of rice leaves, which signified Awba-Ofemili’s reputation as one of Anambra’s leading rice-producing communities.

“Culture is a unifier. Everyone came together for one cause – Awba-Ofemili. I urge our youth to emulate this spirit and focus on initiatives that unite rather than divide us,” he said, stressing that collective development benefits both the present and future generations.

In his remarks, the President General of ASTPA Abuja, Sir Arinze Anadu (Nwachinemelu), commended all participating communities for their spirit of unity and cultural pride, describing the event as “the largest Igbo cultural carnival outside Igboland.”

“The success of this year’s Anambra Day proves that when we Ndi Anambra come together in love and purpose, we achieve great things. This unity and cultural pride must continue to guide us as we build a stronger Anambra family in Abuja and beyond,” he affirmed.