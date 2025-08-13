2025 AfroBasket: D’Tigers outclass Madagascar in opening game

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, tipped off their 2025 AfroBasket campaign in style with a convincing 77-59 victory over Madagascar in Luanda, Angola on Wednesday afternoon.

The win marks a positive start for the 2015 champions as they seek to reclaim the continental title.

The game opened with a strong start from both sides but the Nigerian team took the first quarter 18-14.

Madagascar fought back in the second quarter, edging it 23-20, but D’Tigers held on to a narrow halftime lead of 38-37.

In the second half, the Nigerian team shifted gears, displaying defensive discipline, swift ball movement, and efficient shooting.

They dominated the third quarter 17-9, building a comfortable cushion before sealing the contest with a 22-13 surge in the final quarter.

Caleb Agada led from the front with an all-round display, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Stan Okoye chipped in with 13 points, while Ike Nwamu added 12 points, with the trio’s leadership and experience proving pivotal in rallying the team through the decisive stages.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised the team’s resilience and composure, particularly in the third and fourth quarters, where Nigeria’s brave adjustments shut down Madagascar’s scoring rhythm.

With the win, D’Tigers set their sights on their next challenge, which will be a heavyweight clash against defending champions Tunisia on Friday.

They will conclude their group stage fixtures against Cameroon on Sunday.

