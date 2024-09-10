2025 AFCON Qualifier: How Rwanda held Nigeria in Kigali

Hosts Rwanda on Tuesday held Nigeria’s Super Eagles to a barren draw in a Match Day 2 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kigali.

The Amavubi’s resolute defence withstood barrage of attacks from an in-form Super Eagles side to earn a valuable point at home.

After picking up a draw against Libya in far away Tripoli on Match Day 1, the Amavubis were brimming with confidence coming into the game against Nigeria.

The Rwandans, who recognised how difficult it was to attack the Eagles, decided to put up a rather defensive approach to the game.

In spite of all their efforts, it was the Super Eagles who dominated the game in the first half, deploying more aerial battles with Ola Aina supplying the crosses.

One of those chances was taken by Ademola Lookman, but his goal was controversially ruled for offside early in the match.

Also Read:

This followed a brilliant throw from Aina on the right flank.

NAN reports that without referring to the VAR, the goal, which looked good, was chalked off by the referee.

Coach Austin Eguavoen introduced the duo of Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon for Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze to add bite to the attack.

In-form Lookman and Boniface were so unlucky as substitute Osimhen also fired blank.

The hosts goalkeeper, Ntwari Fiarce, was brilliant in goal, denying the Super Eagles several chances with impressed President Paul Kagame applauding from the VIP stand.

The result meant Nigeria dropped two points but still maintained the position at the top of Group D with four points, with Rwanda second with two points.

The Eagles will next confront the Mediterranean Knights of Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Post Views: 4