2025 admissions: LASU, UNILAG, UNILORIN most preferred first choice varsities – Oloyede

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board says the Lagos State University (LASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), are the most preferred Nigerian universities for the 2025 admissions.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof.Ishaq Oloyede, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the 2025 policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions.

The policy meeting was also to discuss the 5th edition (2023 and 2024) of National Tertiary Admissions Performance – Merit Award (NATAP-M).

He said the universities were the most sought-after institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session from the over two million candidates that sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that out of the top 10 most sought after universities, only the Lagos State University is owned by a state government.

The nine others are owned by the Federal Government.

The most subscribed institutions include: LASU with 70,080 applicants, UNILAG with 58,645 applicants, UNILORIN with 56,758 applicants, and Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) with 52,108 applicants.

Others are Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) with 51,487 applicants, University of Ibadan (UI) with 47,571 applicants, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) with 46,273 applicants and University of Benin (UNIBEN) with 45,868 applicants.

Also on the list are Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) with 45,777 applicants and Federal University, Lafia with 42,962 applicants.

