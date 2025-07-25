2025/2026 Carabao Cup Opening Preview: Format, dates, and more details

The Carabao Cup is set to return for the 2025/2026 season. This knockout event, also known as the EFL Cup, provides teams from the lower divisions with the opportunity to play against Premier League opponents. Conversely, the Carabao Cup allows top-flight clubs a chance to experiment with fringe and youth players. With many featured teams having strengthened their squads over the summer, another exciting edition of this tournament awaits.

Format of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

The 2025/2026 Carabao Cup commences with a preliminary round. The purpose of this round is to cut down the number of teams entering Round One to accommodate the record-high nine EPL teams entering in Round Three.

The preliminary round will feature the two teams promoted to the National League and the two clubs that finished in 21st and 22nd place in League Two: Oldham Athletic, Barnet, Accrington Stanley, and Newport County.

Generally, Premier League teams that didn’t qualify for European competitions will appear in the second round, while clubs playing in Europe receive a bye into the third round. The nine clubs that qualified for European football next season include:

● Champions League – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Tottenham

● Europa League – Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

● Conference League – Nottingham Forest

Note: Crystal Palace is appealing their demotion from the Europa League due to an alleged breach of multi-club ownership regulations. Nottingham Forest will take their place if the appeal fails.

Fixture Dates for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Here are the dates for Carabao Cup fixtures in the new season:

● Preliminary Round: week starting 4 August 2025

● Round One: week starting 11 August 2025

● Round Two: week starting 25 August 2025

● Round Three: Spread across the weeks starting 15 September 2025 and 22 September 2025.

● Round Four: week starting 27th of October, 2025

● Round Five: week starting 15th of December, 2025

● Semi-Final (First Leg): week starting 12th of January, 2026

● Semi-Final (Second Leg): week starting 2nd of February, 2026

● Final: 22 March 2026

There will be 93 matches played throughout the competition. This means plenty of excitement for spectators and lots of betting action for bettors. Expert predictions will be available on Wincomparator’s website prior to the start of these events, so be sure to check them out.

Who won the Carabao Cup last season?

Newcastle United defeated the then-reigning champions Liverpool 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium to win the 2024 Carabao Cup. This was a historic event, as it gave the Magpies their first domestic silverware in 70 years.

The match provided end-to-end action. Dan Burn, the local hero, registered the first goal for the Magpies just before half-time with a towering header, while Alexander Isak extended the lead in the second half. Although Liverpool halved the deficit via Federico Chiesa in stoppage time, Newcastle ultimately prevailed.

The Carabao Cup is one of the many exciting tournaments football fans enjoy every season. And the Cup winner tends to be unpredictable. There’s a good chance an EPL team will walk away with the grand prize this season, but lower-rated clubs are also often eager to show their strength and ambition on a bigger stage.

