2024: Zamfara earmarks N7.2bn to complete Gusau Investment House

The Zamfara government said it will spend N7.2 billion on the completion of the Gusau Investment House project.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Alhaji Abdurrahman Tumbido, disclosed this.

Tumbido made the plan public, while speaking to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital on Saturday after defending the 2024 Appropriation of the Ministry at the State’s House of Assembly.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State had last Thursday presented a N423.5 billion Appropriation Bill to the Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

The uncompleted 10-storey building of the Investment House project was initiated in the State during the administration of the former Governor Mahmud Shinkafi.

Tumbido said the project was proposed to be implemented by Lawal under the 2024 Appropriation of the State.

He said: “The State government proposed to execute various development projects worth N17 billion under the Ministry.

“Other major projects proposed in the budget were completion of Gusau hotel project, reconstruction of Gusau old market, and modernising of Gusau Central market among others.”

Tumbido further said that the present administration was committed to completing the Investment House project considering its importance to the economy of the State.

The Commissioner added: “We have deliberated extensively with the lawmakers on the project and they pledged to allocate resources for its completion.

“All the projects were designed to promote Internally Generated Revenue as well as commercial activities of the state.”