2024: Year of great expectations, fulfilments, by Kehinde Aderemi

The new year is here. It is the first day of the year. The year is full of hopes and great expectations. It is our year of fulfilment and we must hold dear to this belief that the new year will definitely be prosperous for us as we begin the journey today.

The year 2023 was no doubt a great year. It was full of great memories -the good, the bad and the ugly. But to the glory of the most high God, we all survived it.

We conquered the year amidst all the troubles that came along with it. We survived all the pains and the agonies of that year. We also went through tough times during the last elections that were held last year.

In spite of the various challenges, we made it to the new year. Some people were not lucky. Not because they weren’t smart like us, but those of us that are alive are products of grace of the most high God. That is why we are hopeful that the new year will be that of great fulfilments, abundant grace, blessings and prosperities.

Honestly, the year 2023 was really tough for Nigerians because the stakes were high among politicians

and their party faithful. Tempers were also very high because the elections would be the determining factor of the fate of over 200 million Nigerian citizens.

We began the year 2023 with the struggle that came with the new naira swapping.The experience was very unpleasant as the naira swap policy brought the country to its knees. Naira became a scarce commodity even in the banks and the Point of Sales operators(POS) became millionaires overnight.

There were stories both from the protagonists and antagonists of the naira swapping policy. Nigerians are yet to recover from the outcomes and consequences of that policy that exposed the malfeasance of our public office holders. I am still surprised that at that trying period, we had to buy naira for naira. Many people couldn’t survive the terrible experiences of the naira scarcity.

The memories of last year were in numbers. The year 2023 was the year of the Emilokan. It also marked the end of Buhari’s eight- year administration and the beginning of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. It was that same year- May 29, that President Tinubu altered the political trajectory of Nigeria when he said ‘subsidy was gone’.

Yes, the subsidy was allegedly gone, but the consequences as well as the burdens of the sudden removal of subsidy still affect the various stratas of the Nigerian economy till date. How much is a litre of fuel, the Premium Motor Spirit now? How much is the price of a 50kg bag of rice? How much are we buying other commodities in Nigeria today?

Immediately the so-called subsidy was gone, prices of every item and commodity in the country went up and skyrocketed to the rooftops. It became a burden that Nigerians have been enduring till date. And that has been the story of the situation across the country.

That reminds me of a recent video where residents of Lagos state were shouting,”Ebi pawa o”, ‘We are hungry,’ at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s convoy. It was a video that went viral and the president needs to watch. Perhaps, it will help him to know the truth about how we feel about his renewed hope agenda and the policy of his administration.

Remember the first time Tinubu came to Lagos shortly after his inauguration on May 29,2023, the people of Lagos were happy and they were singing and chanting Jagaban, Emilokan and the Lion of Bourdillon. They were happy that it was a fulfilment of their dreams for President Tinubu to achieve his life- long ambition of becoming the number one citizen of this country.

But today, everything has changed. Within six months, Lagosians are changing the tunes of their songs.

Yes, whether the situation is good or bad, the Christians would say ‘it is well’. It is well because it is the new year and we are very expectant and hopeful that the tribulations of last year will be a thing of the past this year.

Whether he likes it or not, President Bola Tinubu must reboot and save Nigeria from this dying economy. I agree we should be patient enough for us to appreciate what the new administration is bringing to the table, but I think there is the need for the president to draw inspiration from his victory at the polls and set Nigeria up for a prosperous future.

Let us tell Mr. President that Nigeria needs complete transformation in every sphere of our national life and he cannot afford to fail us.

We are in the new year now, and things must be done differently. We must begin to see the positive impact of the various policies of this administration. Leadership they say is all about being visionary and the best way for the President is to translate his visions to something that could turn the country around.

We are waiting anxiously and we are very optimistic that the new year will definitely be that of great fulfilments, joy and happiness.

Finally, we should not forget that President Tinubu had once told us earlier that Nigeria’s problem is solely about leadership and the management of the country’s abundant resources. And now that he is at the helms, he should lead us to the promised land by fulfilling all our hopes and expectations.

Kehinde Aderemi writes from Lagos