2024: Wike restates resolve to entrench inclusive growth in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing infrastructure, inclusive growth and sustainable environment, conducive for economic empowerment and social well-being of the FCT residents in the New Year.

Wike said this in his New Year message in Abuja, on Monday,

He established that his resolve is embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that “over the past few months, we have made significant strides in various sectors, propelled by commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Our efforts have been directed toward enhancing infrastructure, ensuring effective urban planning, bolstering healthcare facilities, improving education, and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“In the year ahead, we will commit to implementing robust policies and initiatives that will bolster the development of the FCT and ensure that it continues to thrive as a model of excellence in all ramifications.”

Wike added that in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, development plans for the FCT for 2024 encompasses several key areas.

He identified the areas as infrastructure development, economic empowerment, social welfare, sustainable development, community engagement and inclusion, and security.

The Minister said that efforts were ongoing to accelerate infrastructure development, including road construction, public transportation with the re-opening of the Abuja Metro Line System.

Wike added that the FCT Administration would also expand essential amenities such as water supply and electricity to meet the demands of the ever-increasing FCT population.

On economic empowerment, Wike said “we remain committed to fostering economic growth, involving the creation of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, promoting entrepreneurship and initiating programmes that provide employment opportunities for our youth.

“We intend, especially, to focus attention on the tourism sector which hitherto remained largely untapped, and which has the potential of being a major revenue earner for the FCT.

“We are also dedicated to advancing social welfare programmes that prioritise healthcare, education, and housing, ensuring that every resident has access to essential services and quality living conditions.

“We will intensify efforts to enhance educational institutions, equip our youth with the necessary skills, and create opportunities for their holistic development.

“We are also determined to promote sustainability practices that preserve the environment, such as green initiatives, waste management, and renewable energy projects.

“We are equally dedicated to implementing robust urban planning and renewal strategies and initiatives which include the removal of shanties and slums and a renewed commitment to adherence to the dictates of the Abuja Masterplan.”

Wike also said that FCTA had recognised the importance of engaging communities and fostering social inclusion.

To this end, the Minister said, the administration would continue to prioritise dialogue, participation, and collaboration with residents to address their needs.

On security, the Minister reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of residents.

“Security remains a top priority, and we will continue to support the efforts of the security agencies in keeping the FCT safe.

“While we will remain vigilant and responsive by adapting to evolving threats, I equally call on residents to play their roles by cooperating with security agencies by providing much needed information should the need arise,” Wike said.

He also urged residents of the FCT to join hands with the administration to build a stronger, more prosperous, and harmonious capital territory.

He added “your support and cooperation, especially in the prompt payment of taxes, and active participation in the overall development of the FCT are invaluable.

“I wish to enjoin residents of the FCT to rally behind and support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This transformative vision is poised to bring about positive change and elevate our nation to new heights.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to good governance, economic prosperity, and social development aligns seamlessly with our collective aspirations for a better Nigeria and a Federal Capital Territory which will be the pride of all of us.”