2024 UTME: JAMB fixes dates for sale of forms, registration, exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has fixed January 15 to February 26, 2024 for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application document.

The Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday.

The dates stemmed from a series of recommendations from a two-day Information Technology and Management Retreat held between November 26 and 28.

Benjamin also said that March 7, 2024 had been slated for the 2024 Mock-UTME, while the main UTME would hold from April 19 to 29, 2024.

Also Read:

He therefore advised candidates to print their examination slips from April 10, 2024.

The statement added: “Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination.

“They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb.gov.ng for any other information.”