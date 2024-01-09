2024 Spotify’s playlist in a bottle: A musical rendezvous with your past self

The new year has arrived and the familiar sounds of daily life can already be heard. Amidst the melodies, Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle is back and it’s another opportunity to reconnect with songs that defined your musical self from the past year.

Playlist in a Bottle is a fun and interactive in-app experience that helps you capture who you are musically right now and lets you connect with your past self one year from now through a musical time capsule.

“Last year, around this time, we introduced the Playlist in the Bottle, a fun feature that gave Spotify users a chance to capture the songs that resonated with them then at that moment in time and seal it away for one year. It’s now time to unlock their Playlist in a Bottle from 2023 and create a new one for next year as a way to connect with their musical selves from the past,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

For those who joined in previously, your 2023 time capsule is all set to be unveiled! You can now access your Playlist in a Bottle. To claim your playlist, simply tap on the link at spotify.com/playlistinabottle on your mobile device and reacquaint yourself with the music that shaped your last year.

Now is also the time to pop the cork on your musical memories by creating a new Playlist in a Bottle to open in 2025. Just head to the same site on your mobile phone. This experience is open to all Spotify listeners — whether you made one last year or this is your first time checking out the experience.

Time will tell if you will still be able to connect with your past musical self in 2025. The Playlist in a Bottle feature is only available until 31 January 2024, so be sure to make your selections before then.